20230323-LOC-Statehouse

The N.H. Statehouse

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Republicans across the country are rallying around efforts to enshrine “parental rights” into state and federal law. In Congress, a GOP-backed measure would give parents the right to inspect all curriculum in school, speak at school board meetings, and increase their oversight over how schools handle students’ sexual orientation and gender identity.

And in New Hampshire, several Republican-sponsored proposals would codify — and in some cases expand — parents’ rights over their children’s care and education.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.