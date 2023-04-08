We envision a New Hampshire where all children grow up free from abuse and neglect.” So says the mission statement of N.H. Children’s Trust, a statewide, community-based child abuse prevention agency founded in 1986. Its goal is to connect parents with providers to strengthen families and build resilient communities.

April is Child Abuse Prevention month, and the Children’s Trust’s priority is to raise awareness of New Hampshire’s network of Family Resource Centers whose programs bridge the gaps that grow when stressors overwhelm parents. Part of its role as the New Hampshire’s facilitating organization is to partner with 26 family resource center locations across the state and provide them with the support, coordination, training and technical assistance they require in order to reach high-quality standards.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

