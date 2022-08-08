Four years ago, New Hampshire voters overwhelmingly approved a new amendment to the state’s constitution enshrining a “right to live free from government intrusion in private or personal information.”

Supporters of the amendment saw it as a way to update privacy standards in the digital era and strengthen protections for documents like medical records. Opponents argued privacy is already protected in the federal constitution. Some also worried that this provision could hinder law enforcement’s ability to collect key information during criminal investigations, or that it would be misinterpreted by the courts.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.