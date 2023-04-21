Tens of millions of dollars are flowing into New Hampshire from legal settlements tied to the opioid crisis — with more on the way. The Department of Justice says the state could see a total of $310 million over the next two decades.

The money comes from a series of lawsuits against drug makers, distributors and pharmacy chains. New Hampshire and other states have alleged their aggressive marketing and lax oversight of addictive painkillers sparked a decades-long public health crisis that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

