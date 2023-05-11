20230511-LOC-statehouse

The N.H. Statehouse in Concord.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Natalie Laflamme, a successful Concord-based attorney who graduated in the Berlin High School Class of 2007, finds herself in a bit of a paradox. Educated in one of New Hampshire’s poorest school districts, she launched a successful law career and is now partnering with well-known New Hampshire attorney and politician Andru Volinksy in the latest legal challenge to the state’s system of education funding.

Defenders of the status quo might ask, “If the Berlin school system is so underfunded, how does it produce graduates like Natalie Laflame?”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

