A high school in New Hampshire’s White Mountains is offering outdoor recreation classes in an effort to help students land jobs in the region’s growing outdoor tourism industry.

The Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center, located at Kennett High School in North Conway, has started offering wilderness first aid classes, certifications in swift water rescue, and a course in how to fix mountain and road bikes.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

