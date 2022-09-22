Wilber in April

Former N.H. State Trooper Haden Wilber testifies before the N.H. Personnel Appeals Board during a hearing in April over his termination from State Police.

 Paul Cuno-Booth / Granite State News Collaborative

Last year, N.H. State Police fired a state trooper after determining he had illegally searched someone’s phone without a warrant and made false statements to investigators. The head of the agency declared his credibility “beyond repair.”

Three weeks later, the ex-trooper, Haden Wilber, found another job in law enforcement.

This article is being shared by The Granite State News Collaborative as part of its Race and Equity Initiative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.