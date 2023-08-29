Federal awards worth $11 million will help two dozen New Hampshire towns, organizations, and community groups expand housing, invest in green energy, and increase recreation opportunities.

The Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state partnership for economic and community development in New Hampshire, northern Maine, Vermont, and New York, distributed $43.6 million in awards across those states. It funded just over half the 46 applications it received from New Hampshire.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

