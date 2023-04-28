The House Ways and Means Committee came out in opposition to a proposal to legalize online gambling in New Hampshire Wednesday, putting its odds in jeopardy.

The committee voted, 20-0, to recommend killing Senate Bill 104, which would legalize online casino games such as poker, blackjack, and roulette under the supervision of the state lottery commission, and use the proceeds toward scholarships for community college students.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

