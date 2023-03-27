20230323-LOC-Statehouse

The N.H. Statehouse

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

When Gov. Chris Sununu addressed lawmakers to deliver his budget address in February, he promised “a smart and targeted budget that sets us all up for an even brighter future.”

But not all of the governor’s proposals have been embraced by House Republican budget writers. There’s a $40-million-a-year gap between Sununu’s revenue estimates and those reached by the House Ways and Means Committee. Republicans say that some spending should be pared back to adjust for that.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

