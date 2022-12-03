A year ago, it was adults sick with COVID-19 who filled intensive care units, many requiring oxygen or full intubation. Now beds are increasingly occupied by children who are so sick with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, they too require ICU-level care.

All eight of the state’s pediatric ICU beds were full this week, and there are even more sick children receiving high-level care in other areas of hospitals around the state. Some hospitals treat seriously ill pediatric patients in their adult intensive care units. Others are providing that level of care in beds outside the ICU.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

