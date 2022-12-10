SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — A Bennington man serving time at Southern State Correctional Facility was pronounced dead in his cell late last month, which marks the sixth death at the Springfield prison since February and the eighth statewide this year.

According to Vermont Defender Matthew Valerio, incidents of death, suicide and self-harm throughout the state’s corrections system have climbed into the double digits.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.