SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — A Bennington man serving time at Southern State Correctional Facility was pronounced dead in his cell late last month, which marks the sixth death at the Springfield prison since February and the eighth statewide this year.
According to Vermont Defender Matthew Valerio, incidents of death, suicide and self-harm throughout the state’s corrections system have climbed into the double digits.
Prison officials have long struggled with staff shortages, something that has only worsened due to the pandemic.
Valerio said that both the Vermont Office of the Defender General and the Department of Corrections are forming a joint investigation. Though he anticipates some struggles between the two departments, he is optimistic about finding new ways to care for the incarcerated, especially the elderly and mentally disabled.
As the two departments investigate these deaths, Valerio said they will also be looking into trying to change the release dates for people who have served good time, are not a threat to themselves or society, and are looking for better release dates based on age, health issues and COVID numbers.
The first death occurred in mid-February, according to the Department of Corrections, when Raymond Gadreault, 73, of Melbourne, Fla., was found by staff experiencing a medical issue inside his cell. Resuscitative efforts were performed by prison staff and EMS before he ultimately was pronounced dead.
There have been five additional deaths at Southern State Correctional Facility this year, with two occurring in less than a three-week span between April and May.
There was nothing found in initial investigations of each of the six deaths that would be considered suspicious, according to Vermont State Police. But the joint commission will continue to investigate.
The Department of Corrections notified Vermont State Police and the Prisoners’ Rights Office of the deaths per state law and protocol. These entities will be conducting separate investigations into the deaths in conjunction with administrative and medical reviews.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
