CONCORD — The New Hampshire housing shortage is squeezing businesses trying to recruit workers, taxing families looking to find an affordable place to live, and has become a focal point for state politicians trying to chip away at a solution.

The statistics are clear — rent is expensive and housing choices are limited. And now, by 2030 the state has a daunting task at hand — to build 60,000 new units.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.