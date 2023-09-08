CLAREMONT — This week’s heat has inspired several cancellations and closures across the Upper Valley.

Stevens High School sent students home at 11 a.m. on Thursday due to heat, with temperatures rising into the 90s in the afternoon. A meeting the Claremont School Board had scheduled for Thursday evening at Stevens to discuss the state’s draft public school standards was postponed to Thursday, Sept. 21.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

