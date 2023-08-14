The administrator of the compensation fund for people abused at the former Youth Development Center says its $100 million budget may not be enough.

In testimony before the legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee, John Broderick told top lawmakers Friday the state should consider spending more and lifting damage caps to persuade victims to settle claims outside of court. Broderick stressed that, so far, few victims have settled.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

