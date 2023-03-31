HANOVER — Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center has been faulted for failing to prevent or properly address abuse that contributed to the painful death of a resident in January.

State inspectors found that the facility on Lyme Road put residents in “immediate jeopardy” because it “failed to recognize, report, investigate, prevent and correct allegations of abuse and neglect,” according to a report from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

