HANOVER — For the first time since 2019, the Dewey Field Parking Lot was filled with all manner of items looking for new homes and hundreds of people looking to take treasures home on Saturday during the Hanover-Dartmouth Community Yard Sale.

Items on offer at booths arranged in four lines in the lot off Lyme Road next to the Geisel School of Medicine in Hanover ranged widely from books and chairs to glasses, games, skis, toys, clothing, a kayak and a rocking horse.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

