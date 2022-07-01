Philip H. Mathewson of Hancock, owner and operator of Mathewson Companies Inc., has been charged with sexual assault.
A Hillsborough County grand jury had brought two indictments against Mathewson, 55, last month, including criminal restraint and aggravated felonious sexual assault. The indictments claim that on March 31, Mathewson “knowingly engaged in sexual penetration” with a male without consent, and also confined him unlawfully, grabbing him by the neck when he attempted to leave.
Mathewson Companies serves the greater Monadnock Region as well as the Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee and Merrimack Valley regions, according to the company’s website, which states that Mathewson founded the company in 1986. The company also operates a gravel pit in Peterborough.
In 2003, the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce named Mathewson its Business Leader of the Year.
Hillsborough Assistant County Attorney Ariana Baldasaro said Mathewson will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester on July 20.
Aggravated felonious sexual assault carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years. Criminal restraint comes with a 3½- to seven-year sentence, Baldasaro said.
Attorney and former N.H. Supreme Court Justice Chuck Douglas made a statement on behalf of the alleged victim. He stated, “The indictments speak for themselves. The young victim appreciates the professionalism of the county attorney’s office in Manchester.”
Mathewson’s attorney, Jeff Odland, could not be reached for comment.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
