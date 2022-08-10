After a 13-day closure this summer, the issues that shuttered the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford were resolved last week. The senior management team that had abruptly quit returned to work, Adventure Park ziplines reopened, and stages were erected so the Christian music festival SoulFest could begin. Come winter, the ski mountain is set to run as usual.

But the battle over Gunstock wasn’t just about the fate of a mountain resort. It was a confrontation over the proper role of government and the very identity of the state Republican Party. Whether government-run public resources should be privatized was up for debate.

