Violent crime in Concord is nearly half the national average, a rate that has barely budged over the last two decades. Despite recent increases, police calls for service are below what they were ten years ago.

Still, the Concord Police Department has grown more than three times faster than the city’s population, increasing the number of officers in its ranks by 20 percent between 2000 and 2020, an overall trend seen around the state.

