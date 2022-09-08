New Hampshire Legal Assistance has long helped survivors of domestic violence navigate the legal system, including obtaining restraining orders, child support, and parenting plans when someone cannot afford an attorney. The agency says a new grant will allow it to expand that work to ensure victims also get medical and behavioral health services.

The three-year, $600,000 grant from the U.S. Justice Department was one of 59 awarded, NHLA said in a statement Thursday. The organization will partner with WISE in the Upper Valley, which helps people impacted by domestic violence, sexual violence, and stalking with emergency services and advocacy.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

