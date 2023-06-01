As temperatures heat up this week, Granite Staters may be getting a taste of what this summer holds. A forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows it could be a hot one.
The federal agency predicts that there’s a 50 to 60 percent chance of New England having a hotter summer than usual.
Most of the U.S. is expected to see above-average temperatures over the summer. Those higher-than-usual temperatures are projected to continue through the end of 2023 and beyond, according to NOAA.
The predictions fit with what scientists say Granite Staters should expect as the climate changes. The state is getting warmer, and extreme heat is becoming more common.
The number of days each year with a heat index over 90 degrees has doubled since 1980, from 8 days to 15 days, according to state health officials.
The state’s latest climate assessment, from 2021, shows by the end of the century, New Hampshire could see up to 60 days above 90 degrees each year if the world continues to rely on fossil fuels.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.