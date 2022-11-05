The opening round in the challenge to New Hampshire’s system of funding public education will begin this Friday morning in Grafton County Superior Court with a hearing on the plaintiffs’ motion for an injunction to prevent the state from levying the Statewide Education Property Tax.

The suit was filed in June by attorneys Andru Volinsky, John Tobin and Natalie Laflamme on behalf of five property owners who charge that the state is violating the mandates issues in the N.H. Supreme Court’s landmark Claremont cases of the 1990s.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

