CONCORD — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was the lead signer of a joint letter from 25 Republican governors encouraging President Joe Biden to end the federal Public Health Emergency stemming from COVID-19.

The letter sent to the White House on Thursday requests that the public emergency not be renewed beyond April 2023, and says “We have come so far since the beginning of the pandemic — we now have the tools and information necessary to help protect our communities from COVID-19” and that “it is time we move on from the pandemic and get back to life as normal.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

