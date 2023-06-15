Six people, including the manager of the Anatomical Gift Program at Harvard Medical School, are facing federal charges after allegedly conspiring to harvest and resell human organs from cadavers donated for medical research.

Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, allegedly removed human organs from the morgue he oversaw and brought them to his home, where he and his wife Denise then resold them for profit, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, which announced the indictments Wednesday.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

