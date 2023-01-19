GILFORD — Sydnie Quimby, a 15-year-old student at Gilford High School, died on Monday following a head injury sustained in a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort.

According to a statement from Gunstock’s president and general manager, Tom Day, witnesses said Quimby had skied off the Derringer trail and hit some rocks and trees. She was said to be wearing a helmet at the time of the injury.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

