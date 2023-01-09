The two Gilford police officers had both responded to the Fay family home twice before they were involved in the New Year’s Day shooting death of 17-year-old Mischa Fay, who had a known history of mental illness.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced that Officer Nathan Ayotte and Sgt. Douglas Wall arrived at a Gilford home after authorities received a 911 call about Mischa Fay armed with a knife.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

