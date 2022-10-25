Getting from Bedford to Hinsdale is an ordeal. Just 50 miles apart as the crow flies, the quickest driving route between these two southern New Hampshire towns takes you on looping local roads and maybe even a detour through Massachusetts. It’s not just distance that separates these two communities: One is a suburb of Manchester, with financial giant Fidelity as the biggest employer and well-funded schools. In the other town, residents look to Vermont for their local goods, and Walmart is a major economic driver.

Bedford and Hinsdale seem to have little in common on paper, but on Election Day they’ll find themselves yoked together in a newly drawn state House district, the two opposite poles of the new state Senate District 9.

This is the first of a two-part series — a collaboration between the N.H. Bulletin and N.H. Public Radio — about redistricting in New Hampshire. Tomorrow: a look at the new state Senate map and the partisan nature of redistricting. This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

