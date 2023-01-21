20230121-LOC-GSNC Johnson

Mickey Maguire and Luther Johnson.

 Courtesy

On Christmas morning in Florida, Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson died at 83 years old.

Johnson was a successful blues musician. He was nominated for three Grammys and won a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Recording in 1985. He also won a W.C. Handy Award, now called a Blues Music Award. He played for Muddy Waters for eight years, was in the movie “The Blues Brothers” and traveled the world with his music.

