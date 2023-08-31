The owner of a Franklin restaurant who became the subject of online harassment by white supremacists after she denounced a hate group last summer is suing city officials, including the mayor and police chief, alleging they violated her civil rights through a number of retaliatory actions.

The lawsuit comes after more than a year of back and forth interactions between Miriam Kovacs, a Jewish resident of Franklin, and city officials that included a public rebuke of Kovacs by Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

