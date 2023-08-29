Since New Hampshire lawmakers passed a law barring teachers and state employees from advocating for certain concepts around race, sex, and other characteristics, enforcement has been quiet. In two years, just one case has made it onto a docket with the state’s Commission for Human Rights.

But a federal lawsuit filed against the bill by several school diversity officials, teachers unions, and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire is continuing in the U.S. District Court, District of New Hampshire in Concord. And earlier this month, plaintiffs in the case released a string of depositions from key officials, including Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Commission for Human Rights Executive Director Ahni Malachi.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

