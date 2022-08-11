20220811-NWS-alice peck

Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon is the third area facility at which nurses have been accused of diverting painkillers, including Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.

LEBANON — A former Alice Peck Day nurse has been charged with diversion of drugs for her personal use, the latest incident of a regional health care worker swept up in the opioid epidemic.

Amy Vickers of Bradford, Vt., is charged with stealing hydromorphone, an opioid drug, from APD’s dispensing system in June, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for New Hampshire.

