CONCORD — A former chief medical officer at New London Hospital has pleaded guilty to health care fraud over his role in a scheme to bilk Medicare by prescribing unnecessary medical devices for beneficiaries, with whom in most cases he had not consulted or communicated.

Dr. Steven Powell, formerly of Grantham but now a resident of Georgia, pleaded guilty April 26 in a New Hampshire U.S. District Court to health care fraud after federal prosecutors charged him with colluding with people at two purported telehealth companies to submit more than $1.9 million in fallacious claims to Medicare, according to court documents. The crimes were committed after Powell resigned from New London Hospital.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

