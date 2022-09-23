Eric Spofford, the former owner of New Hampshire’s largest network of substance misuse treatment providers, is suing New Hampshire Public Radio, after the public broadcaster published an investigation detailing allegations of sexual misconduct involving former employees and a former client.

In a 396-page civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court, Spofford, who sold Granite Recovery Centers in 2021 to a Texas-based group, alleges that a digital story and accompanying podcast published in March by NHPR was “littered with false and defamatory statements.”

Editor’s note: In keeping with NHPR’s practice around reporting on internal matters, no other NHPR staff or leadership reviewed this story prior to publication. The story was edited by Cori Princell of the New England News Collaborative.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

