20211013-LOC-Yoshi Manale

Octavian “Yoshi” Manale

 Courtesy

CLAREMONT — The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to hire the former town manager of Brattleboro as Claremont’s next city manager.

Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s offer of employment is contingent upon a successful background check. Mayor Dale Girard said Manale, who spoke to the council via Zoom on Wednesday while on vacation out of the country, is expected to start the first week of October and will be assisted briefly by current interim City Manager John Bohenko.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

