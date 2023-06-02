The Department of Health and Human Services was before the Executive Council Wednesday with a second request to repurpose unspent federal money to cover higher-than-expected construction costs for a new forensic hospital.

The council gave the department the OK Wednesday to use $4.8 million it set aside during the pandemic to pay outpatient surgery centers to take COVID-19 patients if hospitals couldn’t treat them. The money remains available because the additional space was not needed, interim Commissioner Lori Weaver told the council in her request.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

