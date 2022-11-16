The state is on track to begin construction of a $49 million, 24-bed forensic hospital next to the state hospital early next spring or summer, but it’s going to cost about $757,000 more than expected due to inflation, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

At a public presentation Monday night, the department said it had settled on one of two designs it unveiled in June, choosing the one that adjoins the forensic hospital to the left of the existing state hospital. Its courtyard will be surrounded by a 16-foot fence made of wood and steel panels to keep patients, some of whom have committed crimes, from leaving the grounds.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

