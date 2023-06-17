N.H. Food Bank

The N.H. Food Bank’s Granite State Market Match program helps SNAP households stretch their benefits on local fruits, vegetables, seeds, seedlings and herbs at participating farmers markets year-round.

 Courtesy

Through its Granite State Market Match Program, the N.H. Food Bank will be expanding access to fresh and local fruits and vegetables at farmers markets across New Hampshire this summer.

The program is designed to help Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients stretch their benefits on local fruits, vegetables, seeds, seedlings and herbs at participating farmers markets year-round.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

