The N.H. Food Bank’s Granite State Market Match program helps SNAP households stretch their benefits on local fruits, vegetables, seeds, seedlings and herbs at participating farmers markets year-round.
Through its Granite State Market Match Program, the N.H. Food Bank will be expanding access to fresh and local fruits and vegetables at farmers markets across New Hampshire this summer.
The program is designed to help Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients stretch their benefits on local fruits, vegetables, seeds, seedlings and herbs at participating farmers markets year-round.
Through Granite State Market Match, SNAP households can receive $1 in fruit and vegetable vouchers for every $1 charged to their EBT card at participating farmers markets throughout the state, doubling their benefits and increasing food choice.
Over 25 markets across the state are participating in Granite State Market Match, and new sites are expected to be added.
In addition to farmers markets, select independent retailers around the state provide 50 percent off fresh fruits and vegetables for SNAP households through Double Up Food Bucks NH, part of the Market Match program.
“We believe everyone should have access to fresh and nutritious food,” said Eileen Liponis, executive director of the Food Bank. “Granite State Market Match works to make farmers markets more accessible to households that receive food assistance, and incentivizes SNAP recipients to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables through their farmers market voucher program. By increasing the buying power for households with SNAP throughout the state, this crucial program helps ensure more residents have access to the nutritious foods that they need.”
The Market Match program also helps support New Hampshire farmers and boost the economy, infusing $175,901 back into the local economy in 2022, she said.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
