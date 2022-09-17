20220917-NWS-Flu season gsnc

While flu activity has been down relative to a typical season over the past two years, experts say that’s likely to change this year.

 Allison Quantz / N.H. Public Radio

New Hampshire health officials say this year’s flu season could be the worst in several years, but getting vaccinated could help people cut down on their risk of catching it or becoming seriously ill.

Flu activity dropped sharply in the 2020-21 season, as COVID-19 mitigation measures helped slow the spread of other viruses. Last year saw more cases, though still far fewer than a typical season.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.