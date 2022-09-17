New Hampshire health officials say this year’s flu season could be the worst in several years, but getting vaccinated could help people cut down on their risk of catching it or becoming seriously ill.
Flu activity dropped sharply in the 2020-21 season, as COVID-19 mitigation measures helped slow the spread of other viruses. Last year saw more cases, though still far fewer than a typical season.
Experts say that’s likely to change this year. On a call with health care providers last week, state health officials said they expect flu activity to rebound this fall and winter.
The CDC recommends getting a flu shot by the end of October each year, though they can be administered later in the season. Flu typically peaks around February.
“I think we have forgotten about flu, because we haven’t had it in a while,” said Dr. Justin Kim, an infectious disease physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. But, he cautioned, it remains a potentially serious disease. “So I would respect it and get a vaccine.”
Flu vaccines are generally free with insurance and available through many doctors’ offices, pharmacies and urgent care clinics. ConvenientMD, which has locations around the state, is advertising free flu shots with or without insurance.
The CDC says it’s safe to get a flu shot and COVID booster at the same time. It may make mild side effects like headache or fatigue a little bit more likely.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
