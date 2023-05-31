New Hampshire came a step closer to passing a two-year budget Tuesday, after the Senate Finance Committee voted to advance its proposed budget. Along the way, the committee has made some major proposed changes to education funding.

The spending plan will go next to the full Senate for a vote, and then to negotiations between the House and Senate in June. And decisions are far from final; with a narrowly divided Republican-led House that relied on Democrats earlier this year to pass its own budget, compromise efforts this year could be volatile.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

