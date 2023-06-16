FITZWILLIAM — Fred and Rosalind Slavic bought 300 acres of forestland at the foot of Little Monadnock Mountain in the 1960s and, aside from cutting some of the trees for their homestead, left the woods relatively untouched for six decades.

They burned their homestead down when age made it difficult to walk up the hill to it, allowing the forest they’d loved and cared for over the years to rewild around it.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.