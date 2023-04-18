David W. Ruoff

David W. Ruoff, shown here in 2016, when he was appointed as the new judge for Cheshire County Superior Court, is once again presiding over a lawsuit to determine the state's obligation to pay for public education.

 Courtesy

When the ConVal School District’s challenge to the state’s system of funding public schools opened before Justice David Ruoff in Rockingham County Superior Court last week, Solicitor General Anthony Galdieri remarked, “This case is solely about whether school districts can shift costs to all the taxpayers across the state.”

The school districts pursuing the case, however, would say the question is whether, after three decades, the state will fulfill its constitutional obligations as ordered by the NH Supreme Court in its foundational Claremont rulings in 1993 and 1997.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.