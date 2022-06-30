A person in Rockingham County has been identified as the first probable case of monkeypox in New Hampshire.
“While this is a concerning development, the risk to the general public is very low,” said Dr. Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer of the Department of Health and Human Services. “We are investigating this situation to determine whether additional people may have been exposed.”
No additional information has been released about how the patient may have become infected.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 224 monkeypox cases in 26 states as of June 27.
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same group of viruses as smallpox. Transmission of monkeypox requires close interaction with a symptomatic person. Brief interactions do not appear to be high risk; transmission has usually involved close physical or intimate contact or health care examinations conducted not using appropriate protective equipment.
The N.H. Public Health Laboratories conducted the initial testing that identified this probable case of monkeypox. The CDC is conducting confirmatory testing.
Initial symptoms typically include fever, headache, exhaustion, muscle aches, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes. A few days after the start of these symptoms, a skin rash or skin spots appear that change over time. People with monkeypox are contagious until all skin lesions have scabbed over and fallen off the skin.
The illness usually lasts for two to four weeks. Symptoms are usually mild, but in rare cases a more severe illness can occur that might require hospitalization.
Any person with a new skin rash or skin lesions concerning for monkeypox, especially if accompanied by other monkeypox symptoms, should talk to their health care provider.
For more information on monkeypox, visit the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ website.
