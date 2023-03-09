Wicked Tuna

Lea Pinaud, who fished recreationally with her dad, joined Michelle Bancewicz’s crew after the two met at a gym in New Hampshire.

 Courtesy of Michelle Bancewicz

Two of New Hampshire’s very own are making history as the first all-women crew to compete in National Geographic’s reality television show, Wicked Tuna.

Michelle Bancewicz and Lea Pinaud, who are based out of Seabrook and Hampton, respectively, are battling it out in season 12 against other fishers to see who can make the most money catching blue tuna off of Gloucester, Mass.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.