CLAREMONT — On Dec. 14, the Claremont City Council voted unanimously to approve a Community Development Block Grant for the West Claremont Center for Music and the Arts. The grant totaling $400,000 will be utilized to help close a funding gap while the WCCMA looks to renovate 56 Opera House Square to be used as their new base of operations.
WCCMA, along with the Claremont Development Authority, have been working for the past several years to renovate the former Claremont National Bank building in the Opera House Square. The project, which featured significant cost increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is estimated to currently cost a total of $2.2 million. The CDA, in response to rising costs, is now approaching the project with a phase model for the complete renovation of the first and second floor of the building. The new location will be referred to as the Claremont Creative Center.
“Phase one is a shovel ready renovation and activation of the first floor slated for completion in Summer 2023. This community space will include a gathering, performance space, office space, and flexible education room. WCCMA looks forward to utilizing the space for bringing people together through the arts which will contribute to economic growth and contribute to civic pride,” Claremont Mayor Dale Girard said at the city council meeting.
While the WCCMA has been able to sell their tax credit funds and gain the support of 23 businesses and organizations, not including private funding, there is still a fairly significant gap that they are looking to close before reaching the $2.2 million cost. Construction costs alone are estimated to be roughly $1.4 million, a goal the CDA hopes to reach soon. Without the additional funding, the space will not be able to open and operate.
The WCCMA has been operating for a number of years providing high quality entertainment for Claremont at a number of locations.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.