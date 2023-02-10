The federal government is offering a funding lifeline to New Hampshire organizations looking to continue a sex education program defunded by the Executive Council last fall. But that money likely won’t be available until the end of August.

New Hampshire organizations will be able to apply directly for federal grants to support sex education curriculum, rather than relying on approval from the Executive Council.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.

