HANOVER — With warm days invading the middle of February, Upper Valley towns are planning to post their seasonally treacherous roads earlier than usual.

Among the communities that will begin prohibiting vehicles over six tons from driving on some or all roads this week are Hanover, Enfield, Lyme, Norwich and Lebanon, which will post 22 of the city’s roads.

Frances Mize is a Reporter for America corps member.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

