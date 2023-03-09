The N.H. National Guard is deploying to the state prison for men in Concord to help alleviate staff shortages.
For the next three months, 18 soldiers and airmen will be assigned to the prison. The Department of Corrections said they won’t supervise residents; instead, they’ll work in control rooms.
“Like missions supported by the National Guard in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic response, soldiers and airmen will work in security control room posts which allows the Department’s sworn and certified corrections officers to work posts that directly supervise and interact with the residents,” the agency said in a press release. “Security control room posts manage the movements within the unit including remotely opening and securing doors.”
The Department of Corrections said it requested the support “following months of increased staffing vacancies.” The agency said 51 percent of entry-level corrections officer positions are currently unfilled, up from 29 percent in March 2020.
The agency said it’s working to fill those vacancies, intensifying its recruitment efforts and offering $10,000 signing bonuses for new hires.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.