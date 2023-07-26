20230711-LOC-FLOODING-05

The Forest Lake Improvement Association and members of the community tried to block the lake’s dam from bursting July 9, during rain and flooding across the region.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Experts predict an increase in extreme precipitation events through the next century, bringing new emphasis to the importance of dam safety in New Hampshire.

The state has about 176 dams that in the case of failure risk the probable loss of human life and significant property damage. Repairs are set to begin this year on at least a dozen of these high-hazard dams found to be in poor condition, with the help of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The number of high hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition in New Hampshire increased by 51 percent over a period of three years, according to 2022 AP News analysis.

