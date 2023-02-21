The number of Granite State adults and children without enough food dropped during the pandemic, in part because the federal government increased food stamp payments, according to a N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute analysis.

That extra aid for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ends this month for the state’s nearly 72,600 food stamp recipients, as they continue paying more for groceries, heat, and electricity. Advocates and state officials worry beneficiaries will not only lose money but also overlook exemptions that could lessen that loss.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

